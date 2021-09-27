Sardar Udham Teaser: Vicky Kaushal Has ‘One Mission, Many Aliases'

Vicky Kaushal in and as Sardar Udham.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Vicky Kaushal plays the role of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh in the Shoojit Sircar’s directorial Sardar Udham. The film’s teaser dropped on Monday and it features Kaushal as Sardar Udham Singh making a false passport and stacking it with several others. The teaser ends with the sound of gun-shots.
Vicky Kaushal shared the trailer on social media and wrote, “On the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, I'm proud to bring to you the story of his ally - Sardar Udham Singh - one man, many aliases, one mission.”
Sardar Udham Singh was the freedom fighter who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in 1940. Two decades before the assassination, Michael O’Dwyer to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Vicky Kaushal had shared a picture introducing his character and wrote, “Running my fingers through the bullet holes at Jallianwala Baug, little did I realise that I would one day get a chance to re-live and depict the anger and anguish of the lesser known martyr, revolutionary... SARDAR UDHAM SINGH.”
Sardar Udham is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime on 16 October. The film also stars Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar.
Published: undefined