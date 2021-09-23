Rashmi Rocket Trailer: Taapsee’s Film Inspired by Female Athletes’ Struggles

The trailer also shows scenes where she’s disparaged after the gender test’s results, with one scene showing her in a male prison cell. The movie questions the archaic practice of gender tests which have disadvantaged several female athletes. Abhishek Banerjee plays the role of a lawyer who decides to file a case in the High Court on Rashmi’s behalf.

Rashmi eventually files a petition against the Indian Athletics Association accusing them of committing a human rights violation. The trailer calls Rashmi a ‘champion who runs for justice’ and ‘challenges the laws of a nation’.

Speaking about the film, lead actor Taapsee Pannu said in a statement, “This film is very differently special. I’ve always been approached when either the script or the director is ready to make the film but one line of this story fell in my lap in Chennai and then from there to it becoming a full fledged film has been a feeling I haven’t experienced with any other film before.”