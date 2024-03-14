Who Was Usha Mehta? The Inspiration Behind Sara Ali Khan's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

The freedom fighter was an integral part of India’s struggle for Independence against the British Raj and helped amplify Mahatma Gandhi’s message for rebellion against the colonisers.

Although Mehta was 22 years old when she, with the help of other activists, secured a ghost transmitted to start an underground radio, she was only a child when she was swayed by Gandhi’s messaging and ideology.

When Gandhi had called upon Indians to rebel against British Rule with his rousing speech on 8 August 1942, ‘Do or Die’, Mehta promptly heeded the call. On 14 August, Mehta and her colleagues, broadcasting from a secret location, went live.

As per a report by New York Times, Mehta and her colleagues gave updates, patriotic speeches, and appeals to those she referred to as "participants in the struggle" — including students, lawyers, and police officers.

In continuation of the report, the broadcasts were originally once a day but swiftly shifted to twice daily: once in the morning and once in the evening, in both English and Hindustani.