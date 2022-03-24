‘Mai’ Trailer: Sakshi Tanwar as a Mom Who Sets Out to Find Her Daughter’s Killer

Talking about the show, director Atul Mongia said in a statement, "The protagonist of Mai has the maiden name of my own mother, to never forget who “Sheel Chaudhary” really is. Mai, takes the concept of the homely, caring, traditional Indian mother of popular Indian Television and Hindi cinema and pits it against the true existence of the Machiavellian world out there, forcing her and us to challenge our belief systems."

Karnesh Ssharma, said in a statement, "Sheel is a multifaceted character, who fights to overcome everything and everyone in her way to avenge her daughter, all while holding on to her vulnerability, which enables audiences to relate and connect to her in a more meaningful way."

Mai is scheduled to release on 15 April on Netflix. The show stars Sakshi Tanwar, Vivek Mushran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Anant Vidhaat, Raima Sen, Ankur Ratan, Prashant Narayan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Seema Pahwa.