Caste, Religion Can't Matter When Electing Leader: Pankaj Tripathi

Ahead of Mirzapur 2's premiere, Pankaj Tripathi talks about how he uses cinema for social commentary.

After the massive success of the first season of Mirzapur, the second season is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 23 October. The series is packed with action and twists and is bound to leave one on the edge of one's seat.

The Quint spoke with Pankaj Tripathi about how he prepared for his character, the success of the first season and the upcoming Bihar elections.