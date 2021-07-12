OTT Platforms Line Up Extensive Original Content to Grow User Base

An exchange4media report states that as per the sales deck of Disney+Hotstar sourced from the industry, the content catalog has four parts. This includes GEC content and movie premieres. The Disney+ catalog comprises Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Hotstar Specials. The OTT platform has also launched Quix, which offers original, short-form content. Some of the titles are Mukesh Jasoos, Bamini and Boys, Murder Meri Jaan, Teen Do Paanch, Six, Shit, Yaar! and Bhopal to Vegas. From thrillers to romance, the content is varied.

The Hotstar Specials line-up includes India's first ever digital magnum opus The Empire. There are 21 shows and documentaries too. Apart from this, the line-up also includes hugely-popular shows such as Comedy Stars Malayalam, Star Singer, Ranna Banna, Super Singer Bangla, MasterChef Australia (Hindi, Tamil and Telugu), Bigg Boss Telugu, Super Jodi Kannada, Start Music Malayalam, Bigg Boss Malayalam, Super Star Paribar, Comedy Bimedy, Bigg Boss Tamil.

Disney+ Hotstar EVP & CMO Sidharth Shakdher recently told exchange4media that the platform has curated an entertainment line-up that's bigger and better than ever. He added that a lot of people also come to the platform to watch IPL/live sports.

As per information provided in the sales deck, Disney+ Hotstar's GEC viewership grew 25% after the IPL 2020 in September-October. The drama genre and Hindi language are the biggest draw for AVOD users and VIP subscribers. The report states that 67% of Hindi GEC viewers come daily to watch shows on Hotstar. Shows of regional GECs and free movies have 35+ million viewers each.

The platform also claimed that reality shows like MasterChef Australia, Dance+, and Bigg Boss (Tamil & Telugu) continue to grow with 20% viewers coming to Disney+ Hotstar for these.