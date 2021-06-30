Netflix's 'Ray' vs Satyajit Ray's Short Stories: A Comparison

While Bipin Chowdhury-r Smritibhrom is only focused on one memory, Forget Me Not deals with multiple memory lapses. Bipin Chowdhury is guilty of one crime, while Ipsit wrongs multiple people. Therefore, the consequences for Ipsit will have to be fatal. In attempting to build a complex narrative, the film loses its grip.

Srijit introduces three crucial women in his film, while Ray’s story had none. But are all these women convincingly portrayed? No. Be it Ipsit’s secretary Maggie (Shweta Basu Prasad), his wife (Shruthy Menon) or Rhea Saran (Anindita Bose) - all the women in this hotshot’s life are mere pawns to be used and then forgotten. While Maggie decides to avenge the wrongdoing, the others don’t have much agency.

Ray’s stories have always stood out when it comes to dialogues. Be it speaking about Bipin babu’s obsession with reading or his hesitancy in calling a judgemental friend who might taunt him for forgetting stuff, Ray makes sure that we remain engrossed in the narrative.

Forget Me Not’s dialogues are obnoxious, to say the least. There is a particular sequence wherein Ipsit yells at Rhea about “being inside your vagina”, and the film ends with him being wheeled across “memory rooms”. It’s the enthusiasm with which Srijit’s attempts to explain everything that steals the flavour of the movie.

To give credit where it’s due, the surreal dream sequences, a nod to Satyajit Ray’s Nayak, are a win. A scene inside a multiplex is quite effective. Ipsit dreams about going for a movie with his wife and daughter, leaving the infant at the popcorn counter and forgetting about her. Ipsit jolts awake from the nightmare, but what ensues is nothing short of a movie.

Ali Fazal and Shweta Basu Prasad are a refreshing pair, but Forget Me Not works best if forgotten.