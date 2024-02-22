Netflix Tells Bombay HC It Won't Stream Indrani Mukerjea Docuseries Till 29 Feb

The CBI had approached the high court after a special court on Tuesday, 20 February, rejected its plea seeking a stay on the airing of the series.

The Indian Express report further stated that Netflix said it had no objection to the court's suggestion of showing the series to the CBI. The high court had asked whether the witnesses who have featured in the series have been examined by the special court in the ongoing trial of the murder case.

Netflix stated in its argument that out of the list of witnesses, five are part of the show. The CBI also submitted a list of probable witnesses who are yet to be examined.

During the hearing, the court asked Netflix as to why the CBI wasn't allowed to watch the series. “She is an accused. It is her depiction. One of the bail conditions is not to tamper evidence. When you sort of interview people in support of your case…What is the difficulty in sharing the docuseries? Whether there is a right of the victim ?” the publication quoted the judge as asking the OTT platform. To which Senior Advocate Ravi Kadam, appearing for Netflix, told the court that that would amount to pre-censorship, which the CBI cannot do under the law.

Kadam also argued that the CBI cannot approach the court last minute to seek a plea on the show as there was no gag order against witnesses.

“Netflix has no objection to the suggestion that CBI be given an opportunity to view. The hearing is postponed to Thursday. The aforesaid petition will be heard after screening, Kadam says it will not be aired till the next date,” the bench recorded in the order.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)