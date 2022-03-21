'Bridgerton' Season 2 Introduces The Sharmas; Meet The Actors Who Play Them

The British-Indian actor became hugely popular after Sex Education. Simone played Olivia Hanan, the popular girl who’s the envy of many students as part of Moordale Secondary School’s “Untouchables.” In the second season, we see Olivia hiding her relationship with her "dance partner" Rahim from her Indian parents.

Simone received a lot of appreciation for her performance. Apart from Sex Education, she has also been a part of shows like Broadchurch, The Sister and Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

In an interview with Veylex, Simone spoke about how her parents were very focussed on her education and were a little apprehensive when she decided to pursue acting. “They still find it quite scary and unsettling,” she said. “There is no crystal ball, no security, no guarantee. Which can be a parent’s worst nightmare. But they know I’m a smart lady. You can’t spend your life going with what your parents want, or your friends, teachers, lovers, want. You have to be your own hero and just go with your gut. My parents are incredibly protective of me, and sometimes I found it quite stifling. It made me want to escape and do things my own way.”