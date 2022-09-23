Netflix Announces Bridgerton's Spin-Off: 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton spin-off.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Netflix announced the prequel spin-off of its hit regency romance Bridgerton, on Friday, 23 September. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will portray the origin story of Bridgerton's popular character, Queen Charlotte. Announcing the news, Netflix also unveiled the first look of India Amarteifio who plays the younger version of Queen Charlotte (originally played by Golda Rosheuvel in Bridgerton), in the upcoming spin-off.
The official page of Bridgerton shared the news with their fans on social media and wrote, "Dearest readers, rejoice in a formal introduction to royalty herself, India Amarteifio, who along with the incomparable duo of Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh will reveal the origins of Your Majesty. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is on the way, indeed."
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will explore the young lives of Lady Danbury (played by Arsema Thomas) and Violet Bridgerton (played by Ruth Gemmell). As per a press release, the show tells "the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton."
The series also stars Corey Mylchreest, Sam Clemmett, Michelle Fairley, Hugh Sachs, Tunji Kasim, Richard Cunningham, Cyril Nri, and Rob Maloney in pivotal roles.
