'Bridgerton' Season 3 All Set to Focus on Penelope and Colin's Story

Bridgerton
(Photo: Instagram)
Bridgerton Season 3 is deviating from the book series and skipping ahead to Colin and Penelope’s story. Originally the third book centres around the story of Benedict, the second eldest Bridgerton sibling. But the creators, who have already taken a lot of liberty with the adaptation, have decided against that trajectory.
The first two seasons followed the first two novels centring around Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynevor) love story with Simon (Regé-Page Jean). And the second season dove into Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathon Bailey) romance with Kate (Simone Ashley).
Nicola Caughlan, who is all set to helm the next season along with co-actor Luke Newton took to Instagram to share the news. She said “Like Lady Whistledown I’ve been keeping quite a big secret for quite a long time… but I can finally tell you that @bridgertonnetflix Season Three is Colin and Penelope’s Story”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)