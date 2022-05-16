'Bridgerton' Season 3 All Set to Focus on Penelope and Colin's Story

Bridgerton Season 3 is deviating from the book series and skipping ahead to Colin and Penelope’s story. Originally the third book centres around the story of Benedict, the second eldest Bridgerton sibling. But the creators, who have already taken a lot of liberty with the adaptation, have decided against that trajectory.

The first two seasons followed the first two novels centring around Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynevor) love story with Simon (Regé-Page Jean). And the second season dove into Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathon Bailey) romance with Kate (Simone Ashley).