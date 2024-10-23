“I Wasn’t Depressed but I Went Through a Low”: Neelam Kothari on Quitting Films

advertisement
The Quint's Swati Chopra spoke to Neelam Kohtari for the next episode of 'Tell Me All'. The 80's actor who is a part of Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives spoke about her early days in the industry, why she quit films, the difference between the sets in the 80's and now, the influence her husband Samir Soni has had in her life, and more.
When asked why the Hum Saath Saath Hain actor quit films, she said, "I was not happy with the kind of films I was getting. I realised my shelf-life was over. I thought it was time to quit and I rather quit when I on top rather than fade away."
She also added that when she left films and 'the stardom was taken away' from her, she noticed a shift in her personality. "It was one of the most difficult decisions of my life. Luckily I had a very supportive family and I had a plan B. I won't say I was depressed but I went through a low."
When asked about the influence her husband, actor Sameer Soni has had on her life, she says, apart from making her 'anti-social'. She also said, "People may not believe this but I used to have a temper and thanks to him I have managed to cool it down a bit."
The actor also spoke about actors having it more difficult today, shooting 2 films at a time back in the day, and more.
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)