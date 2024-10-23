“I Wasn’t Depressed but I Went Through a Low”: Neelam Kothari on Quitting Films

When asked why the Hum Saath Saath Hain actor quit films, she said, "I was not happy with the kind of films I was getting. I realised my shelf-life was over. I thought it was time to quit and I rather quit when I on top rather than fade away."

She also added that when she left films and 'the stardom was taken away' from her, she noticed a shift in her personality. "It was one of the most difficult decisions of my life. Luckily I had a very supportive family and I had a plan B. I won't say I was depressed but I went through a low."