'Laapata Ladies' Actor Chhaya Kadam Makes Cannes Debut In Late Mother's Saree

Actor Chhaya Kadam, known for her role as Manju Mai in Laapataa Ladies made her debut at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.
She is attending for her Malayalam film All We Imagine As Light, directed by Payal Kapadia, which is the first Indian film in 30 years to compete for the Palme d'Or.
Chhaya shared photos on Instagram from the French Riviera. In her post, she mentioned her dream of taking her mother on a flight, which she couldn’t fulfill while her mother was alive. Symbolically, she honored her mother by wearing her saree and a Maharashtrian nath at Cannes.
Her note roughly translated from Marathi reads, "My dream of taking you on a flight remained unfulfilled....but today I am content that I brought your saree and nose ring to the Cannes Film Festival by flight. Still mom! You were needed today. To see it all. Love you Mom, and miss you very much."
Chhaya also shared a picture with AR Rahman.
