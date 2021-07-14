'Narappa' Trailer: Venkatesh to Make a Sacrifice For His Family

A still from Narappa.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube screengrab)
The trailer of Venkatesh and Priyamani-starrer Narappa has dropped. The film is scheduled to premiere on 20 July on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Srikanth Addala, Narappa is the Telugu remake of Dhanush's Asuran.
Narappa follows the story of Narappa, a farmer from a village in Andhra Pradesh, who has to make a sacrifice for his family after his eldest son murders a wealthy landlord in a fit of rage.
Apart from Venkatesh and Priyamani, the cast includes Ammu Abhiraami, Karthik Rathnam, Rajsekhar Aningi, Rao Ramesh and Rajiv Kanakala. Narappa was scheduled for a theatrical release on 14 May but was delayed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
