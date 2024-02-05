Murder Mubarak: Sara, Karisma, Vijay Star in Homi Adajania's Whodunnit Thriller

Homi Adajania announced his new whodunnit thriller, Murder Mubarak, on Monday, 5 February. The film is a book-to-screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s 'Club You to Death.' It boasts an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Tisca Chopra, and Sanjay Kapoor.

The makers shared a short announcement teaser on social media, which gave us a glimpse of the murder mystery and its intriguing characters.