Mirzapur 3 Teaser: Pankaj Tripathi Show Promises a Gripping & Intense Season

Opening with Ali Fazal's character, Guddu bhaiya, the teaser sets the stage for an intense battle for the throne of Mirzapur. Guddu bhaiya is determined to seize control while aiming to overthrow the reigning kingpin, Kaleen Bhaiya, portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi.

As the teaser unfolds, it introduces a host of other compelling characters, played by talents like Shweta Tripathi, Isha Talwar, Vijay Varma, and more.

With promises of heightened intensity and gripping storytelling, Mirzapur 3 is poised to captivate audiences when it premieres on Prime Video on 5 July 2024.