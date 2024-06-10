Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘Mirzapur 3’ Release Date Out But With a Twist

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hot on web  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘Mirzapur 3’ Release Date Out But With a Twist

'Mirzapur 3' release date revealed by makers after sharing first look.
Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya in <i>Mirzapur</i>.&nbsp;
The makers of Mirzapur 3 have finally revealed the release date after unveiling the first look on 19 March. Prime Video shared a caricature of the show's lead characters in a new post, with a note indicating that the release date is hidden somewhere in the image.

Here's the fun way in which the story was unveiled.

That's when the guessing game began. Fans of the show started connecting the dots with the elements in the photo. Most guessed the release date to be 7 July, others felt it could be 7 August.

Some also guessed 5 July.

Here's another teaser from the show:

The teaser's first glimpse showcased Pankaj Tripathi reprising his iconic role as Kaleen Bhaiya and featured Ali in a rugged avatar, wielding his guns in dramatic fashion.

Read More
