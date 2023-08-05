Meet 'The Archies' Gang: Suhana Khan Plays Veronica, Agastya Nanda Is Archie

The Indian adaptation of The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, will release on Netflix this November. On Saturday, 5 August, Zoya Akhtar dropped the first look of each actor, finally specifying who plays what.

While Suhana Khan plays Veronica, Khushi Kapoor will essay the role of Betty. Agastya Nanda will be seen playing Archie, alongside Mihir Ahuja as Jughead. Dot plays Ethel and Yuvraj Menda is Dilton Doiley.