Manoj Bajpayee's Film ‘Bandaa’ to Make Digital Premiere on This OTT Platform

The streaming platform announced the news on Bajpayee's 54th birthday that the movie will be directly released on the OTT.

Manoj Bajpayee said, “It gives me immense joy to announce my third collaboration with ZEE5 for Bandaa. After our successful partnership with Silence...Can You Hear it? and Dial 100, we are now bringing a captivating story to life that deserves all the attention, and I can't wait for you to join us on this incredible adventure! I am excited to present another glimpse of Bandaa which will premiere soon on ZEE5.”

The director Apoorv Singh Karki said, “Bandaa has everything in it – a hard-hitting story, a calm and assertive actor like Manoj Bajpayee & a solid supporting cast. This film must reach every household, and ZEE5 is the right platform to take our vision to screens across the globe.”

The movie is written by Deepak Kingrani.