'Maja Ma' Teaser: Madhuri Dixit, Ritwik Bhowmik Play Mother-Son in Family Drama

The teaser gives us a sneak-peek into the relationship of a mother (played by Madhuri Dixit) and a son (played by Ritwik Bhowmik). It begins with Madhuri performing Garba, as others prepare for the official meeting between the two families, for the marriage proposal of Ritwik and Esha (played by Barkha Singh).

In the following sequences, Madhuri asks Ritwik if Esha’s family is happy with their engagement, since they come from a different background. As he answers her question, Madhuri teases him asking what if she rejects his Esha.