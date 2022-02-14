'Love Hostel' Trailer: Sanya Malhotra-Vikrant Massey's Love Lands Them in Danger

Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey in a still from Love Hostel.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The makers of Love Hostel dropped the film’s trailer on Monday (14 February). The trailer follows a couple Jyoti and Ashu, played by Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey. The couple gets married without their families’ consent and the court grants them refuge in a safe house.
The clip also reveals that Jyoti’s family has arranged her wedding with someone else. Bobby Deol stars as a ruthless man Dagar hired to capture Jyoti and Ashu. This high-stakes chase is what makes up the trailer for Love Hostel.
Shah Rukh Khan shared the trailer on Instagram with the caption, “In an unforgiving land where falling in love forfeits your life, a rebellious couple dares to break bounds. Will their love survive? #LoveHostel trailer out now. Streaming from 25th Feb, exclusively on #ZEE5. @redchilliesent (sic).”
Talking about the film, Sanya Malhotra said in a statement, “Love Hostel was a unique journey which helped me push my boundaries and dig deeper to become one with the character. Our director, Shanker sir has been the driving force and has truly elevated the film with his deep understanding of his actors and characters.”
Bobby Deol opened up about his character, in a statement, “Dagar is a character who has his own ideologies and anyone who goes against it, faces his wrath. He is a ruthless mercenary with a cause. I loved the way the character was written, it’s unlike anything I have played before.”
The crime thriller, directed by Shanker Raman, is backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and is produced by Gauri Khan, Gaurav Verma, and Manish Mundra. Love Hostel is set to release on Zee5 on 25 February.