'Love Hostel' Trailer: Sanya Malhotra-Vikrant Massey's Love Lands Them in Danger

Talking about the film, Sanya Malhotra said in a statement, “Love Hostel was a unique journey which helped me push my boundaries and dig deeper to become one with the character. Our director, Shanker sir has been the driving force and has truly elevated the film with his deep understanding of his actors and characters.”

Bobby Deol opened up about his character, in a statement, “Dagar is a character who has his own ideologies and anyone who goes against it, faces his wrath. He is a ruthless mercenary with a cause. I loved the way the character was written, it’s unlike anything I have played before.”

The crime thriller, directed by Shanker Raman, is backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and is produced by Gauri Khan, Gaurav Verma, and Manish Mundra. Love Hostel is set to release on Zee5 on 25 February.