This is The First Film Of His That Kunal Kemmu Wants To Show Inaaya

Kunal Kemmu says his daughter has not watched any of his films.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kunal Kemmu is back with the third season of his OTT show, Abhay, in which he plays a police officer. While speaking to The Quint, Kunal opened up about working with actor Vijay Raaz and why the latter prefers to stay away from media limelight.
He also spoke about working on the third season of Abhay and why he loves going back to play the character over and over again.
Kunal and Soha's daughter Inaaya is four-and-a-half years old now, and the actor says she hasn't watched any of his films. Kunal further named the first film of his that he wants to show Inaaya.