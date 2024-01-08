'Koffee With Karan': Neetu Kapoor Reveals She Had a Crush on Uncle Shashi Kapoor

Karan Johar dropped an exciting promo for the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan season 8, featuring Bollywood veterans Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor.

The promo features the actors spilling some juicy secrets about each other from the 70s. While Neetu confesses about her crush on her husband Rishi Kapoor's uncle Shashi Kapoor, Zeenat talks about her rare visit to a temple.