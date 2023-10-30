Koffee With Karan 8 Promo: Sunny & Bobby Deol React To Dad's Rocky Aur Rani Kiss

Sunny & Bobby Deol React To Dad's Rocky Aur Rani Kiss
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The new guests of Koffee With Karan Season 8 were revealed to be sibling duo Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Karan Johar shared a promo on his Instagram on 30 October and gave us a glimpse of their conversations.
In the video, we can see Karan Johar introducing the Deol brothers as "unassuming and unapologetic." Karan can be seen giving them a standing ovation for their stupendous success this year. Karan Johar also spoke to Sunny Deol about Gadar 2 box office numbers.
The two brothers also talk about father Dharmendra's on-screen kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Sunny Deol reacted to the same, saying, "He can do whatever he likes and he can get away with it."
The previous episode of Koffee with Karan saw Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
