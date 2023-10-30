Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hot on web  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Koffee With Karan 8 Promo: Sunny & Bobby Deol React To Dad's Rocky Aur Rani Kiss

Koffee With Karan 8 Promo: Sunny & Bobby Deol React To Dad's Rocky Aur Rani Kiss

The previous episode of Koffee with Karan saw Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
Quint Entertainment
Hot on Web
Published:

Sunny & Bobby Deol React To Dad's Rocky Aur Rani Kiss

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sunny &amp; Bobby Deol React To Dad's Rocky Aur Rani Kiss</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

The new guests of Koffee With Karan Season 8 were revealed to be sibling duo Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Karan Johar shared a promo on his Instagram on 30 October and gave us a glimpse of their conversations.

In the video, we can see Karan Johar introducing the Deol brothers as "unassuming and unapologetic." Karan can be seen giving them a standing ovation for their stupendous success this year. Karan Johar also spoke to Sunny Deol about Gadar 2 box office numbers.

The two brothers also talk about father Dharmendra's on-screen kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Sunny Deol reacted to the same, saying, "He can do whatever he likes and he can get away with it."

The previous episode of Koffee with Karan saw Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Also ReadKoffee With Karan Season 8: When & Where To Watch Live-Streaming of All Episodes

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT