'Kaalkoot' Trailer: Vijay Varma Returns With a New Thrilling Drama

'Kaalkoot' will premiere on JioCinema on 27 July.
Actor Vijay Varma is currently gearing up for his forthcoming crime drama series Kaalkoot after featuring in the web series Dahaad and Lust Stories 2. The show will release on 27 July.
The show is directed by Sumit Saxena and stars Shweta Tripathi, Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Dutt, and Suzanna Mukherjee in pivotal roles.
“An intense crime series set against the backdrop of a horrifying acid attack case, the story revolves around Ravi Tripathi, a sub-inspector in the town of Thana Sarsi. Initially lacking interest in his job, Ravi’s perspective changes when he discovers that the victim of the brutal attack, Parul, is the same girl his mother wanted him to marry. Driven by a newfound purpose, Ravi takes it upon himself to investigate the crime and find the person responsible. Along the way, he confronts gender biases, toxic masculinity, and societal expectations that hinder his pursuit of justice,” a statement from the makers read.
The film will stream on Jio Cinema.
