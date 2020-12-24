'Kaagaz' Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Tries To Come Back From the Dead

The trailer for Panjak Tripathi's upcoming film Kaagaz has released. He plays Bharat Lal, a man who has been wrongly declared as dead as per government documents. He hires a lawyer to help him get his deceased status officially rectified but finds himself a victim of government bureaucracy. He goes as far as to change his name to Bharat Lal Mritak (meaning deceased) to get the media's attention, and even becomes a champion of the causes of others who have suffered due to clerical errors.
Watch the trailer here:
Kaagaz is based on the real life story of Lal Bihari 'Mritak', a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district, who fought a 19-year battle to have his status on official government records changed from dead to alive.
Speaking about his role, Pankaj Tripathi told the media, "Kaagaz is a brilliantly written true story. It depicts a common man's humorous journey on identity crisis. My character will be quite different from some of my recent ventures and I am excited to be a part of such an inspiring story."
Kaagaz has been directed by Satish Kaushik and co-produced by Salman Khan Films and The Satish Kaushik Entertainment. It releases on streaming platform Zee5 on 7 January.
