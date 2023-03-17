'Jubilee': Vikramaditya Motwane's Prime Video Series to Premiere on This Date

Aditi Rao Hydari and Aparshakti Khurrana in a still from Jubilee.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Prime Video announced the release date of its upcoming series Jubilee, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, on Friday, 17 March. The 10-episode fictional drama will premiere on the streaming platform on 7 April.
Jubilee features an ensemble cast led by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor.
Jubilee is a story of the evolution of the Hindi film industry, set against the backdrop of the golden age of Indian cinema. It follows an ensemble of characters in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition, and love.
Announcing the news, Prime Video wrote on Twitter, "A tale from the golden age of Indian cinema about everything between budding aspirations and glamorous stardom! #JubileeOnPrime Part 1, Apr 7."
Watch the announcement video here:
Jubilee has been co-created by Motwane and Soumik Sen. Atul Sabharwal has penned the dialogues and screenplay of the series. It is produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios.
Talking about the show, Motwane shared in a press statement, "Set in that celebrated era of cinema, at its core, Jubilee is a very human story, with narrative themes that will resonate with everyone – which is what drew me to the story in the first place. We’ve painstakingly researched each aspect of the series to remain true to its era. It’s been the most incredible journey made with the support of a terrific studio, with some of the most amazing actors, and with the best possible crew ever. Every day on this series has been a delight and I cannot wait for the world to see the work that we’ve all done."
While Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video, shared, "Jubilee is a celebration of the magic of cinema; it is homage to all the artistes and technicians who weave this magic on screen for us. The story follows the trials and tribulations of three young characters as they set out on their journey to become a part of the film industry."
Jubilee will be released on Prime Video in two parts: part one (episodes one to five) will be available from 7 April, and part two (episodes six to ten) will be available from 14 April onwards.
