'Jubilee': Vikramaditya Motwane's Prime Video Series to Premiere on This Date

Prime Video announced the release date of its upcoming series Jubilee, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, on Friday, 17 March. The 10-episode fictional drama will premiere on the streaming platform on 7 April.

Jubilee features an ensemble cast led by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor.