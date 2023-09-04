'Miss You': Riddhima, Kareena Remember Rishi Kapoor On His Birth Anniversary

Riddhima, Kareena Remember Rishi Kapoor On His Birth Anniversary.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Riddhima Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor took to social media to share photos of Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary on Monday, 4 September. Riddhima shared two childhood pictures of herself and her late father while Kareena shared a black and white picture of him. They both penned a short note.
Riddhima Kapoor shared one photo wherein she wrote, "Happy Birthday Papa Miss you a little more today.."
She also posted another photo where she wrote, "Papa ki CARBON COPY."
Kareena, on the other hand, wrote, "Happy Birthday Chintu Uncle. Always in our heart. Miss you."
Rishi was diagnosed with leukaemia (blood cancer). He battled it for two years, and passed away on April 30, 2020. He was also being treated in New York before he returned to India. He passed away when he was 67.
