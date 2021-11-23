Inside Edge 3 Trailer: Kingpins of Cricket Face the Fight to Legalise Betting

Aamir Bashir as Bhaisahab even offers Vikrant’s seat back to him but he refuses, clearly aware of the power dynamics in the deal. Richa Chadha’s character Zarina Malik, who owns the Mumbai Mavericks team, also has a lofty goal in mind- the Cricket Federation’s President’s chair.

Within all these power struggles, there lies another battle- legalising betting in cricket. As one character remarks, “It’s impossible to stop betting, why don’t we legalise it?” Legalising betting in India is also seemingly the way to get back at those running the game.

Add to this mix, a match between India and Pakistan and the Mumbai Mavericks turning against each other coupled with a battle to become the captain.