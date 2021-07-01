Hungama 2 Trailer: Meezaan & Shilpa Amuse in a Comedy of Errors

The trailer opens with Meezan's character challenging his college batchmate's (played by Pranitha Subash) claim that he is the father of her baby. He approaches Paresh Rawal for advice, who firmly believes that Meezan's character is having an affair with his wife, played with Shilpa Shetty.

A comedy of errors ensues with Meezan trying to disprove Pranitha's claims as Rawal tries to, essentially, kill him and get him out of the way.

Hungama released in 2003 and soon gained a cult following. The original cast consisted of Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, and Rimi Sen. While Paresh Rawal reprises his role in the second installment, director Priyadarshan has said that it is not a sequel to the film.

Hungama 2 will mark Priyadarshan's return to Bollywood after an eight-year-long hiatus, and Shilpa Shetty's comeback after being largely absent from the big screen