How Mindy Kaling's 'Never Have I Ever' Explores Grief Through Comedy

However, the show, despite formulaic plot setups always manages to bring it back to grief. The haunting images of her father flicker almost at every juncture, in the first season and in the last, although her ability to navigate it has changed in myriad ways.

But as grief looms through the ups and downs in her life. It's never cinched with the horrors and the absolute hilarity of being an adolescent. They are neatly kept apart, especially in the latter seasons.

In After Life, Tony Johnson's (Ricky Gervais) personality completely changes after his wife dies. The humour comes from his own variety of outlandish behaviour. However, the brand of humour is much darker, a route that many comedies on grief take. But that is precisely why it can delicately use elements if humour while talking about grief unlike in Never Have I Ever.