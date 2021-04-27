Why We Wish We Had Boman Irani & Arshad Warsi's Job

Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani will be hosting LOL- Hasse Toh Phasee.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi have teamed up to host a show titled LOL- Hasse Toh Phasee. The show is an Indian adaptation of the Last One Laughing (LOL), which released in Australia and Mexico. This unique reality show will have ten ace Indian comedians who will be put in a room for six hours to battle it out. The challenge is to keep a straight face while attempting to make your rivals laugh. Whoever manages to do it till the end wins the grand prize of ₹25 Lakh.
While the contestants have to control their laughter, Boman and Arshad get to laugh out loud on their jokes, all the while keeping an eye on the participants. Speaking to The Quint the duo said that they wouldn't survive in the house for more than 30 seconds, but they had a lot of fun judging the show.
They also spoke about the funny people in their lives and what leaves them in splits.
This six-episode series will be streaming from 30 April on Amazon Prime Video.
