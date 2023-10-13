Here Are Five Documentaries On The Israel-Palestine Conflict

The Israel-Palestine conflict has escalated over the past few days now. After militant group Hamas' attack on Saturday, 7 October, Israel has been carrying out airstrikes in Gaza. Israel's military claimed that it has dropped 6,000 bombs on Gaza since the start of the war, which has claimed more than 2,500 lives on both sides.

Here are some documentaries that speak about the conflict and the millions of lives that have been affected over the years.