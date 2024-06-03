Netflix India Confirms 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' Season 2

Netflix made this announcement with a stunning performance at Carter Road, Mumbai where a flash mob of 100 dancers choreographed by Kruti Mahesh, danced to a medley of songs from the series to celebrate this announcement.

Meanwhile, the show took the world by storm within the first week of its launch. It reigned the number 1 spot in 43 countries in Netflix's Top 10 Non-English list becoming the most viewed Indian series globally. It continues to make a resounding cultural impact, with fans creating reels and posts inspired by Mallikajaan and Fareedan’s dialogues, Bibbojaan’s walk of seduction, soulful musical renditions of “Sakal Ban” and “Ek Baar Dekh Leejiye,” and stunning costume recreations.