First Look Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Show 'Heeramandi' Unveiled

The show explores the culture of Heeramandi through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

The official streaming date of the series is awaited. It is expected to drop on Netflix in 2024. Sharing the first look on Instagram, Netflix India wrote in the caption, “Here’s your first look at legendary Indian creator Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first series EVER: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!”

In a recent statement the makers described the show as 'a mix of love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas (house of courtesans)'. "Heeramandi promises Sanjay Leela Bhansali's signature style of larger-than-life stories, intricate and soulful characters, and rippling dynamics of a world rife with conflict during a defining time period for India. Like all of the auteur's creations, Heeramandi will have unique compositions and music that linger with the audience, just like his stories," the statement read.