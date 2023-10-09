Hansal Mehta's 'Scoop' Wins Best Asian TV Series at Busan Film Festival

Hansal Mehta's newsroom drama series Scoop has been awarded the Best Asian TV Series at the ongoing Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). Starring Karishma Tanna in the lead role, the series is inspired by by Jigna Vora’s book 'Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison'.

To announce the news, Mehta took to social media on Sunday, 8 October.