I Met Pratik Gandhi and Knew He Was My Harshad Mehta: Hansal

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta talks to us about the overwhelming response he is getting for his series Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story. In video chat, Hansal opens up about how the series originated, why he cast a relatively unknown Pratik Gandhi in the lead and how releasing content on OTT platforms can be liberating in ways more than one. Hansal who is now preparing for the release of his next film Chhalaang with Rajkummar Rao also tells us how he chooses his actors by instinct.
Scam 1992 is one of the best reviewed series of the year and is currently rated at 9.6 out of 10 on IMDB. Watch the video for the complete interview with Hansal Mehta.
Published: undefined