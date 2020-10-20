I Met Pratik Gandhi and Knew He Was My Harshad Mehta: Hansal

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta talks about the making of Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story. Suresh Mathew

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta talks to us about the overwhelming response he is getting for his series Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story. In video chat, Hansal opens up about how the series originated, why he cast a relatively unknown Pratik Gandhi in the lead and how releasing content on OTT platforms can be liberating in ways more than one. Hansal who is now preparing for the release of his next film Chhalaang with Rajkummar Rao also tells us how he chooses his actors by instinct.