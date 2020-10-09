Harshad Mehta Was Passionate, Had Guts: Actor Pratik Gandhi

Actor Pratik Gandhi tells us what it took for him to relive the life of Harshad Mehta for the screen. Harshad Mehta was a stock broker who was charged for the securities scam in 1992, which shook the Indian stock market. Pratik, who plays Mehta in the Hansal Mehta’s series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, talks to us about how he landed the role, the homework he did for it and his understanding of the man that Harshad Mehta was.

Talking about his understanding of Harshad Mehta, Pratik says, “He was an absolutely passionate guy, had a lot of guts, even his wildest thoughts he had, he would attempt. He was never afraid of meeting big people or getting into the game where only big people were there.”

Watch our entire entire interview with Pratik Gandhi in this video.