Gaslight Trailer: Sara Ali Khan Is on a Deadly Quest to Find Her Missing Father

Sara Ali Khan in a still from Gaslight.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Disney+ Hotstar unveiled the trailer of Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Gaslight on Tuesday, 14 March. Directed by Pawan Kirpalani, the psychological-thriller also stars Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi, and Rahul Dev, amongst others.
In the trailer, Sara plays Meesha, a young paraplegic woman confined to a wheelchair, who returns to her ancestral home and discovers her father is missing. In the companionship of Rukmini (played by Chitrangda) and Kapil (played by Vikrant), Misha is soon drawn into a series of odd events.
She has visions of her father and fears that he is in danger, but no one believes her. She then embarks on a perilous quest to discover whether he was murdered and who might have harmed him.
Sara shared the trailer with her fans on Instagram and wrote, "Shaq ka ghera hai badhta jaa raha…aakhir khooni hai kaun? (The circle of suspicion is growing...who is the killer after all?) Watch the trailer now! #Gaslight streaming on 31st March."
Watch the trailer here:
Talking about her film, Sara shared in a press statement, "It was challenging to get into this role both mentally and physically as she’s a very layered and nuanced character. I hope this film is going to be a thrilling ride for the audience as each scene will keep them at the edge of their seat."
Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment, Gaslight will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 31 March.
