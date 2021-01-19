FIR Against 'Mirzapur' Makers for 'Distorting' Image of Mirzapur

The report also states that the producers of the web show Ritesh Sidwani, Farhan Akhtar, Bhaumik Gondaliya and Amazon Prime Video have been booked under sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion and religious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (with intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community), 34 (criminal acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC and 67A (publishing of content containing sexually explicit act) of IT Act.

Chaturvedi alleged in his complaint that Mirzapur contains abusive words, shows illicit relationships and has been made to hurt the religious and social sentiments of Mirzapur people.

The web series follows the mafia boss of Mirzapur Akhandnand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi) and his son Munna (Divyendu Sharmaa), the power-hungry heir who stops at nothing to continue his father's legacy.

(With inputs from The Times of India)