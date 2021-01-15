'Tandav' Review: Political Drama Is Stubbornly Average

“The scenarios are more facile than they appear in the trailer": This should have been the caveat at the beginning of Tandav. I had watched the first five episodes in quick succession and though the narrative was nowhere as compelling as one would expect, one had still hoped that the series would somehow redeem itself in the end. But alas that wasn’t to be. In fact, if anything, one has come out of it feeling rather short-changed given that the proceedings were so vacuous .