Fahadh's Upcoming Malayalam Film Joji Gets Amazon Prime Release

Fahadh Faasil in a still from the 'Joji' teaser
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Amazon Prime Video announced that it has acquired rights to the upcoming Malayalam film Joji. Dileesh Pothan's directorial is inspired by the classic Shakespeare tragedy Macbeth and aims to present that in a 'twisted version' filled with greed and ambition. The movie will feature Fahadh Faasil. Amazon Prime dropped a teaser for the film on social media, "The voice of your eyes is deeper than your speech. Teaser out now! #JojiOnPrime premieres on April 7."
In the teaser, Faasil's character can be seen fishing at the edge of a pond waiting for something to catch the bait. Towards the end, he frantically tries to pull up the catch.
"The moment I got to know about my character and his journey, I knew I had to be a part of the movie. I love to watch movies with unconventional plot twists, and Joji definitely packs in some surprises. I give myself enough time to understand my character and essentially become it, but Joji is one such character that had an edge to it which made the role interesting and appealing to me," Faasil said in a statement.
The story revolves around Joji, an engineering dropout who aims to become a super wealthy NRI but his father doesn't have any faith in him. He then embarks on a path to fulfill his dreams. Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Alistar Alex, Unnimaya Prasad, Basil Joseph and Sunny PN also star in lead roles.
