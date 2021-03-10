Farhan Starrer ‘Toofaan’ Set to Release on Amazon Prime

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s sports drama, starring Farhan Akhtar in the lead as a boxer, titled Toofaan is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 21 May. Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur will appear in key roles. Mehra and Akhtar earlier collaborated for the highly successful Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. “After working with Farhan in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, I was certain he would be the perfect protagonist for Toofaan. The best thing about him is that he does not act the part, but lives it completely,” Mehra said.
The film is produced by ROMP Pictures and Excel Entertainment. Talking about the film, Ritesh Sidhwani, a producer at Excel Entertainment said, “With Toofaan, we are presenting an inspirational sports drama that presents the story of a goon from the streets of Dongri set against the backdrop of boxing, his fall and triumphant comeback against all odds in life.”
