Trolls Must Watch My Short Film 'Dobara Alvida': Swara Bhasker

Gulshan Devaiah and Swara Bhasker open up about past relationships and their film Dobara Alvida.
(Photo: Instagram)
Directed by Shashank S. Singh, Dobara Alvida is a short film that recounts a tale of a nostalgic cab ride shared between two estranged lovers. The film, starring Swara Bhasker and Gulshan Devaiah, released recently.
The Quint caught up with Swara and Gulshan to talk about Dobara Alvida. The two actors opened up about their past relationships and the issues of a modern relationship.
The story of Dobara Alvida starts when estranged lovers bump into each other in a shared cab. This surprising encounter takes them through the memory lane the duo once shared together. Inside the cab, they rediscover each other, unlearn and relearn things and admit their own mistakes.
Shashank S Singh has been a part of the film industry for about 10 years. He has worked as an assistant director for various films and television commercials. Singh has been associated with production houses like Yash Raj Films, Aamir Khan Productions, UTV films, Disney, and Red Ice. Dobara Alvida, however, is the director’s first work as an independent filmmaker.
Watch the video to find out more.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined