An Ode to ‘Derry Girls’: A Hilarious Show About Teenage Life in Times of Strife

Every episode starts and (often) ends with a sitcom-esque arc — like the time the gang is trying to go to Paris but discover they don’t have a ‘trust fund’ or the running gag that everyone will hate James because he’s English. Their adventures in adolescence take front seat even as the Troubles trickle through their days, in the way soldiers enter a school bus or the frequent road closures for bomb threats.

Even in such circumstances, the show retains its sharp wit and humour which makes the moments of sensitivity or outright grief even more powerful. Season 3 deals more directly with the fallout of the conflict - the teens discuss the Good Friday Agreement (which is commonly believed to have brought an end to the conflict) and a particular member of the gang has increasingly personal stakes.