'Delhi Crime' Producers on Telling the Story Behind the Headlines

Pooja Kohli Taneja: We were all aware that the gang rape of the girl in Delhi was an incident that nobody would want to revisit, and right from the beginning we knew that Delhi Crime would not be about anything that we already knew. Nobody wanted to see or know that again. Instead, the show is about something that, in spite of everyone thinking they knew everything about this incident, people had no idea about.

The show is about a very strong DCP, Chaya Sharma, who has probably seen these kind of gruesome incidents on a daily basis in a city like Delhi. Yet when she heard about this particular crime, she was also affected the same way that anybody outside the police force was. This incident stood out as something that made all of us question not just our society but the kind of humans that we have become. Throughout the retelling of the incident, the focus was always on the hunt for the perpetrators. It was never about the details of the crime. We decided not to show what happened on that bus, we had week-long conversations with the director to decide whether we were even going to show the girl's face or capture her statement that she gave to the police officers.

In the end we decided that she too was a very strong human being who fought till the very end. There are many unfortunate girls who are victims of such attacks, but their lives are lost without even bringing about a mention, let alone a movement. But Nirbhaya was the beacon of that change. Thus, we wanted to recount those exact six days of hunt for the accused that was conducted by DCP Chaya Sharma and show the police force's point of view rather than the incident itself.