'Delhi Crime' Team Reacts to Show's Win at International Emmys

The show won Best Drama Series in 2020.

Netflix's Delhi Crime on Monday, 23 November bagged the International Emmy for Best Drama Series in 2020. From Shefali Shah to Adil Hussain, the cast of the show took to social media to express their excitement. Shefali Shah, who plays Deputy Commissioner of Police Vartika Chaturvedi, shared a clip wherein she is seen watching the award show online and shrieking as the winner for the Best Drama Series was announced.

In his acceptance speech, director of Delhi Crime Richie Mehta paid a tribute to the victim of the Delhi gangrape and her mother. "I dedicate this award to all the women who not just endure the violence that so many men inflict on them, but are then tasked to solve the problem. Finally, to the tireless mother, and her daughter. Not a day goes by when I don’t think about you both and what the world subjected you two to. And I hope none of us ever forget that,” he said. Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang also congratulated the whole team for the historic win.

From Neeraj Ghaywan to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, colleagues from the film industry also sent their congratulations.