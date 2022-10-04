Amid 'Dahmer – Monster' Controversy, Where Do We Draw the Line With True Crime?

Jeffrey Dahmer aka the Milwaukee Cannibal, was a serial killer, sex offender, and cannibal who was sentenced to sixteen life terms of imprisonment. He is believed to have killed 17 men and boys.

In response to Netflix creating the new show, Eric Perry, a relative of Dahmer's victim Errol Lindsey, had shared on Twitter, “I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge rn, but if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell’s) are pissed about this show. It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?”