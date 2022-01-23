Congress Asks Uddhav Thackeray to Ban 'Why I Killed Gandhi'; AICWA Writes to PM

“Gandhiji is someone who is admired by entire INDIA and the world, Gandhiji's Ideology is a symbol of Love and Sacrifice for each and every Indian," the letter read.

"Nathuram Godse…doesn't deserve an inch of respect by anyone in this country, the actor who played the role of Nathuram Godse…is a sitting MP in Lok Sabha and is under the oath of Indian Constitution, if this movie releases the entire nation will be shocked and devastated by the display of the heinous crime which occurred on January 30, 1948," it added.

Why I Killed Gandhi is set to release on Limelight OTT on 30 January. NCP MP Amol Kolhe plays Godse in the film.