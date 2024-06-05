Cillian Murphy Returns As Tommy Shelby In 'Peaky Blinders' Film, Says Netflix

Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as gangster Tommy Shelby in a Peaky Blinders movie, OTT platform Netflix has confirmed.
The new film is made in association with BBC. It will be directed by Tom Harper and written by Steven Knight.
In a statement Cillian Murphy said, "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans."
The series is about the titular Peaky Blinders crime gang in the aftermath of World War II. It had ended with its sixth season run in April 2022.
